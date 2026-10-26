Mulligans, Sultans, Pirates reach golf league semis

Defending champions Mulligans along with Sultans of Swing and Pirates of the Greens booked their semifinal berths, while Hunting Hawks and Moksha Royals finished locked at 3.5-3.5 on the quarterfinal day of the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The three-hole playoff to decide the fourth semifinalist will take place on October 26.

The Mulligans beat GD Aces 4.5–2.5 and will face Sultans, who defeated Golf Masters 5–2. Pirates edged two-time champions Captain’s 18 4-3.

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