Mulligans top Group A, reach knockouts of Chandigarh Golf League

Defending champions Mulligans completed a perfect round-robin campaign and topped Group A, while GD Aces dominated over Swinging Samurai with a 6–1 win in the Chandigarh Golf League.

The Mulligans’ 5.5–1.5 win over Soaring Eagles took them to 24 points. The side started with Angad Singh Matharoo winning his singles game 5&3. Dr Angad Sangha added a 3&2 victory to give the champions another singles sweep. APS Kahai and Sunder Singh had to work harder against Puneet Sood and Amrik Randhawa. Their game went the full distance, with the Mulligans pair taking the final hole to finish 1-Up.

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Captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo added a 4&3 win, while Gauhar Singh Pruthi and Wg Cdr Lakhpreet Singh Sandhu contributed a 3&2 victory. Himmat Singh and Jaspreet Singh Sokhi shared their game with Dr NK Arora and Himmat Mahal. Bobby Garg and Ankur Ahuja provided the Eagles their only outright victory. They won the final three holes to finish 1-Up against Inderbir Singh Alag and Ashok Kumar Gupta, but the Mulligans had enough elsewhere to secure the first place in the group.

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Canam Raptors and Fairway Comets closed their campaigns with a tie. Jazzy Sihota won 4&3 for the Raptors, while Rajiv Singh Janjua delivered the biggest game result of the day for the Comets with a commanding 9&7 singles victory. Captain Col NP Singh and MPS Mann added a 6&4 pairs win for the Raptors. The Comets answered through Himmat Singh Sandhu and Simran Singh’s 5&4 victory, and a 3&2 win for SS Sandhu’s pairing. Col PJS Atwal and Jaipal Hundal won the 18th to secure a half against Jaideep Singh Grewal and Jagat Vir Singh as the teams finished level overall.

Meanwhile, Pirates of the Greens also advanced after a 6–1 victory over Birdie Brigade, while Canam Raptors and Fairway Comets finished level at 3.5–3.5.