Multi-level parking of PGI hanging fire

Much-awaited multi-level parking at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been hanging fire for seven years, while the institute continues to grapple with persistent parking problems.

The project, which was sanctioned in 2015, has been aimed at providing relief from parking blues on the PGI campus.

With an approved budget of Rs 63 crore, the proposed multi-level parking would come up on about 26,000 sq mt and consist of seven floors and a basement. There will be parking space for around 80 cars each on the floors and the basement. Once completed, the facility would have a capacity of 680 cars.

At present, the campus has parking space for 3,753 cars against the requirement of 3,054 cars stipulated under the Chandigarh building rules. To mitigate the shortage, a temporary parking space for 1,500-2,000 cars has been created in a vacant area opposite the Nursing Institute. Additionally, a temporary parking area is being created behind the Oral Health Care Science Centre near the Old Nehru Hospital for 200 cars. Efforts are also underway to level the parking area adjacent to the Oral Health Science Centre to create more space for parking.

Despite all these measures, the existing parking facilities are not enough to meet the demand. On any given day, around 13,000 cars visit the campus between 7 am and 5 pm, with around 6,000 vehicles being parked at all times. This huge influx of visitors has resulted in vehicles being parked in open spaces, on roads and even on lawns, severely hampering traffic movement.

The Standing Finance Committee of the PGI recently agreed to award the construction work for the multi-level parking as well as the connecting passage for the New OPD Block. However, the institute has been instructed to ensure regular quality checks and adhere to a strict timeline for completion.

There is only one multi-level parking facility near the New OPD Block, with one basement and two levels. It can house just 532 cars (4 x 133).

The prevailing footfall at the institute stands at approximately 30,000-40,000 visitors per day. The tardy progress on the multi-level parking project continues to pose parking challenges to the authorities, thus impeding a smooth functioning of the institute.

