Multi-level parking to come up in Sector 11 market of Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 13

The projects of a night food street in Sector 20 and a multi-level parking in Sector 11 are going to see the light of the day as the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has agreed to hand over land to the Municipal Corporation.

The two major projects have been hanging fire due to the lack of agreement between the civic body and the HSVP for the past a year and a half.

The responsibility of developing most sectors of the city was transferred to the MC, while the development of some works, including water supply and sewerage, was still with the HSVP. The MC and the HSVP had been in dispute over various development projects in the city and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, being the head of the HSVP, and Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Assembly Speaker and the local MLA, have been holding meetings from time to time with the officials of both departments to settle these disputes.

Now, the HSVP and the MC have decided to resolve the two old disputes of multi-level parking along the market in Sector 11 and the night food street in Sector 20.

In a General House meeting a year and a half ago, the MC had approved setting up a night food street in four different sectors — Mansa Devi Complex Sector 5, Sector 8, 20 and 26. The MC had also started the construction of a night food street in Sector 20. HSVP officials, however, stopped the work arguing that the vacant land in the city belonged to it and the MC was only entrusted with the maintenance of sectors.

The HSVP has also given its approval to the MC for making one multi-level parking instead of two in Sector 11. To end the parking problem, the MC had decided to construct multi-level parking lots on the vacant space on both sides of the Sector 11 market and had even passed a resolution in the General House, but the HSVP had refused the permission for the project and had stated that it would itself develop the parking.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the HSVP had given approval to the MC for the two projects. Tenders would be floated for the construction of multi-level parking at one corner of the Sector 11 market, he added.