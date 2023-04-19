Multi-Tasking Staff jobs: Contractor seeks ‘bribe’ from candidates at Panjab University, probe on

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 18

In a fresh awakening call for the Panjab University authorities, an alleged audio of a contractor asking for Rs 15,000 bribe each from 83 candidates selected for Multi-Tasking Staff jobs has been doing the rounds on the campus.

Taking cognisance of the same, the PU authorities have marked an inquiry into the matter. It has also asked the contractor to submit his version against this alleged audio.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past, such cases were reported under the regime of former PU Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar, who was accused of involving in such corruption cases and was unceremoniously asked to tender his resignation,” said Yajvender Pal Verma, Registar, PU.

Sources claimed that the contractor had allegedly asked the selected candidates to deposit the amount in his relative’s account.