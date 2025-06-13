Multiple immigration firms under police scanner for visa frauds

Chandigarh Police are continuing with their investigation into a series of visa frauds involving several immigration consultancies across the city, following multiple complaints from aggrieved individuals, who had alleged that they had been defrauded of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of overseas employment opportunities. On Tuesday, the police made 13 arrests in 20 registered cases and at least four FIRs were registered on Wednesday at different police stations in the city, all pointing to a disturbing pattern of deceit involving immigration agents, who promised foreign work visas, mainly to the USA, but failed to deliver once hefty payments were made.

Advertisement

At the centre of the widening probe is the High Visa Consultant in Sector 22-B, against which an FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. The complaint, filed by Gautam of Mohali, alleges that Shiv Kumar, Neha Gautam, Tara, and others cheated him and several others of Rs 30.90 lakh on the promise of arranging US work visa. Despite the payments, neither jobs, nor refunds were given.

In another major case at the same police station, World Walk Immigration & Consultant, Sector 17-C, has been booked for defrauding complainants from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh of Rs 13.95 lakh. Proprietor Anubhav Garg and his team allegedly lured victims with promises of foreign employment, which never materialised.

Advertisement

Further expanding the investigation’s scope, the Sector 36 police have booked the owner of Angad Overseas Immigration, Sector 35-C. Rajdeep Singh, the director, has been accused by Amardeep Singh of Ludhiana of taking Rs 5.25 lakh for providing a visa but failing to do so.

In yet another case, Setup Overseas Immigration, based in Sector 34, is facing legal action in FIR No. 88. The complaint, filed by Abhishek from Gurdaspur, alleges that Aisha Thakur, Abhishek Thakur and Avimanyou Thakur cheated him of Rs 1.70 lakh.

Advertisement

Adding to the list of suspects, Sector 39 police have registered an FIR against Basharat Bhatt, owner of Height Immigration and Travels, SCO 167, Sector 38-C. Baljinder Singh, the complainant from Sector 27, accused Bhatt of duping him of Rs 1.91 lakh for sending his daughter abroad. The firm allegedly failed to act after collecting the payment and evaded further communication. The authorities concerned are currently scrutinising the firm’s documentation and financial transactions.

In a parallel case of regulatory violation, an FIR has been lodged at the Sector 39 police station against Mandeep Singh of Ludhiana, who is accused of operating Oceans Across Immigration in Sector 41-D without any official clearance. The police allege that Singh ignored District Magistrate orders and continued operations without authorisation. An investigation into the firm’s history and clients is underway.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the BNS and the Immigration Act in these cases. Officials are also exploring whether more victims are yet to come forward and urged the public to exercise caution while engaging immigration consultants. The Administration is reportedly reviewing regulations and may initiate further scrutiny of other similar firms operating in the region.