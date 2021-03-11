Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat in city for trials

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Chandigarh, August 18

Country’s third Vande Bharat semi-high speed train arrived in the city on Thursday for trials before being rolled out for passenger services on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section. The train is yet to be sanctioned for the New Delhi-Chandigarh section.

A senior railway official of the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) said the train, which was rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, would be tested for semi-high speed trials for 10 days.

It will be tested for three speed phases — 90 kmph, 110 kmph and 120 kmph — on Chandigarh-Mohali-Sahnewal section

It is currently being run on New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi sections. It is yet to be sanctioned for Delhi-Chandigarh section

The official said the train is designed for speed of up to 180 kmph but it woud be tested for three speed phases — 90 kmph, 110 kmph and 120 kmph — on the Chandigarh-Mohali-Sahnewal section.

The train is currently being run on New Delhi-Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi sections. Apart from the ICF, the Vande Bharat trains will also be manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had rolled out the third rake of the train. He tweeted on Thursday: “Getting ready to roll — 3rd Vande Bharat Train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for speed trial (sic).”

A senior railway official said the train had comfortable space in the driver’s cabin. Other features included centrally air-conditioned coaches, automatic opening of doors, reclining chairs for passengers, differently abled-friendly toilets. The train has 13 interconnected coaches with loco pilot cabins at both ends.

The express train is also equipped with better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control by using higher efficiency compressor with UV lamp for germ-free supply of air which were not there in the earlier version. The present coaches have Level-II safety integration certification for better train control management.