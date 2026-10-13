Mumbai bowl out Chandigarh for 78 in Ranji, enforce follow-on

Mumbai’s bowlers punished Chandigarh’s batters as the visitors moved closer to securing a crushing victory in their Ranji Trophy opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Mumbai posted 429 in their first innings after recovering from 249/5 on the opening day. Skipper Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani failed to provide a strong start on the second day.

Chandigarh’s Raj Angad Bawa sent Lad packing for 86 off 192 balls, including nine boundaries. Struggling at 258/6, Mumbai suffered another setback when Mulani departed after scoring 39 off 68 balls, including boundaries and a six.

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However, Mumbai recovered from the position as Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande stitched together a 71-run partnership. Bawa provided the much-needed breakthrough for Chandigarh by dismissing Deshpande for 44. Kotian then joined Mohit Avasthi to add another 67 runs for the ninth wicket before Rohit Dhanda dismissed Kotian for 58. Avasthi remained unbeaten on 56.

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Dhanda and Bawa claimed four wickets each for Chandigarh, while Nishunk Birla and Jagjit Singh Sandhu took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Chandigarh’s batters faltered, with Deshpande claiming a five-wicket haul to bowl them out for 78 in 19.1 overs. Avasthi took three wickets, while D’Souza claimed two. Birla (33) and Arjun Azad (20) were the main contributors for Chandigarh, while four batters failed to open their accounts.

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Forced to follow on, Chandigarh endured further embarrassment as the team ended the day at 0/1, losing Vishu Kashyap for a duck.

Assam trouble Punjab

At Mullanpur, Assam piled up 373 against hosts Punjab, powered by Sibsankar Roy’s 143 and skipper Denish Das’s 103 off 186 balls. Sarupam Purkayastha also made a valuable contribution, scoring 66. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, claiming 5/70, while Gurnoor Brar and Emanjot Singh Chahal took two wickets each.