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Home / Chandigarh / Mumbai crush Chandigarh by innings & 155 runs in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai crush Chandigarh by innings & 155 runs in Ranji Trophy

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh batters once again surrendered to Mumbai bowlers, losing their opening Ranji Trophy fixture by an innings and 155 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chandigarh were bundled out for 78 in the first innings against Mumbai’s total of 429. In their second innings, Chandigarh could muster only 196 runs, failing to overcome Mumbai’s first-innings total.

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Resuming on Tuesday after losing one wicket on Monday, Chandigarh made a shaky start. Arslan Khan (20) was the first to depart. Skipper Manan Vohra was expected to draw on his experience and support Arjun Azad, but he contributed only 14 off 41 balls before being caught by SZ Mulani off TU Deshpande.

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Shivam Bhambri thereafter tried to stabilise the Chandigarh innings alongside Azad, who lost his wicket after scoring 62 off 71 balls. Bhambri made a notable contribution of 44 off 76 balls.

The rest of the batters collapsed quickly, as Raj Angad Bawa (6), Dipender Kush (5), Akshit Rana (17), Nishunk Birla (18) and Jagjit Singh Sandhu (6) failed to build their innings.

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Mulani and Tanush Kotian claimed three wickets each, while Deshpande, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, grabbed two wickets. Mohit Avasthi and D’Souza also claimed a wicket each.

Punjab fight back against Assam

A composed performance by Punjab’s batters helped the side close in on Assam’s first-innings total of 373, as the hosts ended the third day at 287/5 in Mullanpur.

Punjab opener Vihaan Malhotra scored 103 off 208 balls, including 11 boundaries. Harnoor Singh also made a valuable contribution, scoring 54 off 132 balls, with seven boundaries.

The duo put together a 137-run opening partnership. After their departure, Punjab’s batters failed to build further partnerships, as skipper Uday Saharan (30), Jashpreet Singh Sidhu (22) and Ramandeep Singh (17) returned to the pavilion in quick succession.

Emanjot Singh Chahal (28) and Salil Arora (25) remained unbeaten at the close of play. Sarupam Purkayastha picked up two wickets, while Mukhtar Hussain and Amlanjyoti Das claimed one wicket each for Assam.

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