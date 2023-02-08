Municipal bonds to fund projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 7
The MC has planned to introduce municipal bonds to raise funds from market for its ambitious projects in the next fiscal.
“We plan to introduce municipal bonds seeking technical assistance from the Department of Treasury, International Affairs, US. With this, we will be able to raise funds from market to finance our aspiring projects where a huge capital outlay is required for the welfare of our residents,” said Mayor Anup Gupta during his address in the House. Some of the corporations in the country have followed this practice. — TNS
What else is new
- Rs 5.50 cr for installing solar panels on all MC buildings
- Rs 30 cr for setting up a new integrated solid waste processing plant, which will convert wet waste into CNG
- Works to get ISO certification for all sewage treatment plants
- Upgrade of all “gaushalas” and installation of effluent treatment plants with cow cess
- Rainwater harvesting system
- Two more Amrit Sarovars to be developed this year
