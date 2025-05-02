DT
Home / Chandigarh / Municipal Corporation begins drive to clean rainwater harvesting units

Municipal Corporation begins drive to clean rainwater harvesting units

The local Municipal Corporation today launched a week-long cleanliness campaign of rainwater harvesting structures in the city under the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari'. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said all rainwater harvesting structures in the city were being cleaned under the...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 AM May 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The local Municipal Corporation today launched a week-long cleanliness campaign of rainwater harvesting structures in the city under the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said all rainwater harvesting structures in the city were being cleaned under the campaign to enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said Chandigarh would become an inspiration in water conservation in the country.

The civic body also organised a briefing session for residents at the Jal Shakti Kendra, Sector 37, under one-week “Catch the Rain’ initiative, with focus on cleaning and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, water conservation and its importance, and role of community in water conservation. The objective was to educate and involve RWAs in water conservation activities, promoting community-led initiatives and responsible water-management practices.

