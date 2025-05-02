Municipal Corporation chief reviews pilot project for 24x7 water supply

Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Amit Kumar today visited Mani Majra to review the status of the 24x7 water supply pilot project.

The visit was conducted in response to public concerns and several media reports highlighting issues of inadequate water supply in the area. Taking serious note of the grievances, Kumar, accompanied by senior officers of the MC, conducted an on-ground inspection to understand the challenges and ensure accountability in the execution of the project.

He assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to resolve the issues and to ensure smooth and reliable water supply under the pilot project.