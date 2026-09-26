Municipal Corporation steps up crackdown on littering in Chandigarh

Stepping up its enforcement drive against littering and illegal dumping, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Chandigarh took action against six violations reported from different parts of the city, including Sector 26, Sector 18-C, Sector 45, Burail, Industrial Area Phase-II and Dadumajra Colony.

As per the Daily Report of Littering Challans dated September 25, enforcement teams conducted inspections at various locations and took action against persons found littering or disposing of waste at unauthorised places. Photographic evidence of the violations was recorded and on-the-spot challans were issued under the applicable provisions.

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In Sector 26, Ward No. 3, a littering violation was detected and a challan was issued. In Sector 18-C, Ward No. 11, waste was found dumped at the backside of SCO No. 24, following which enforcement action was taken.

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Further, in Sector 45, illegal disposal/littering was reported in front of Shop No. 47/2; in Burail, near Shop No. 45/4; in Industrial Area Phase-II, behind House No. 807; and in Dadumajra Colony, near No. 436. A fine of Rs 14,071 each was imposed in these four cases, amounting to a total penalty of Rs 56,284.