Municipal Corporation’s big push to dog sterilisation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated an animal birth control (ABC) centre at Raipur Kalan here today. He also flagged off an animal ambulance donated by Jana Small Finance Bank, which will operate throughout the city and take care of sick and injured dogs.

In his address, the Mayor said the centre would increase the dog sterilisation capacity of the civic body. The centre has four dog kennels with a capacity to accommodate 310 canines.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is already running an ABC centre in Sector 38 (West), which has a capacity to house 104 dogs.

Gupta said the animal ambulance would take care of the complaints received by the MC regarding sick and injured dogs. He said while first aid would be provided to the sick and injured dogs immediately, they would be shifted to an animal birth control centre in the ambulance for further treatment.

Deputy Mayor Harjeet Singh, the area councillor and MC officials were present on the occasion.

Despite sterilisation, dog bite cases continue to rise in the city. The MC is working on changing its strategy as well as bylaws to control the population of stray dogs.