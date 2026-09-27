A delegation of 46 elected representatives and officials of City Municipal Council, Ramanagara, Karnataka, visited the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation under the Capacity Building and Exposure Visit Programme of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The delegates were welcomed by Municipal Council Joint Commissioner Balbir Raj Singh, who also delivered a brief presentation highlighting the best practices and key initiatives of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the field of solid waste management and sanitation.

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The delegates first visited the C&D Waste Processing Plant and thereafter the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Plant, where MC officials briefed them about waste processing, source segregation, resource recovery and door-to-door waste collection systems.

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The delegation also gathered information about various municipal initiatives and best practices adopted in Chandigarh, particularly in the areas of solid waste management, source segregation, waste processing, MRF operations and citizen participation.