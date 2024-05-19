Mural to boost woman participation in elections

Mohali, May 18
In the run-up to catching every section of voters on June 1, a mural based on the theme, Mother of Democracy, portrayed at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, has been attracting everyone’s attention. The mural was given a final touch by Meetu Aggarwal (IRS), Expenditure Observer for Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency, by marking the ink mark (vote mark) on its finger.
District Nodal Officer SVEEP, Prof Gurbakshish Singh Antal, said this mural depicting the Mother of Democracy has been portrayed by the Presidential Award-winning artist, Gurpreet Singh Namdhari. He said the painting showed the hands of women firmly pressing the buttons of the EVMs and the combination of the new Parliament building and the previous one.
The murals at the District Administration Complex “Panj-Aab Karega Vote, I Go for Vote, Punjab Karega Vote on June 1” have become the centre of attraction for citizens.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan
At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...
Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today
Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...
Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi
Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...