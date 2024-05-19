Mural to boost woman participation in elections

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

In the run-up to catching every section of voters on June 1, a mural based on the theme, Mother of Democracy, portrayed at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, has been attracting everyone’s attention. The mural was given a final touch by Meetu Aggarwal (IRS), Expenditure Observer for Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency, by marking the ink mark (vote mark) on its finger.

District Nodal Officer SVEEP, Prof Gurbakshish Singh Antal, said this mural depicting the Mother of Democracy has been portrayed by the Presidential Award-winning artist, Gurpreet Singh Namdhari. He said the painting showed the hands of women firmly pressing the buttons of the EVMs and the combination of the new Parliament building and the previous one.

The murals at the District Administration Complex “Panj-Aab Karega Vote, I Go for Vote, Punjab Karega Vote on June 1” have become the centre of attraction for citizens.

