Murder accused held with pistol

Murder accused held with pistol

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:54 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
The police arrested a man booked in multiple cases, including for murder, and seized an illegal weapon from his possession. Acting on reliable intelligence, the detective staff team apprehended Yograj alias Pinky, a resident of Majra Mehtab. He was caught near the cremation ground on Rambagh Road, Kalka.

The police team, while patrolling in the area, received specific inputs about the accused’s presence with an illegal firearm. Upon searching him, police recovered a country-made pistol and five live cartridges. The accused was taken into custody, and a case was registered under Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act at the Kalka Police Station.

According to DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya, the accused has a long and serious criminal history, with at least 11 cases, including assault and murder, registered against him.

