Murder accused lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 14

The police have arrested one of the three accused in the case of an old woman’s murder at Adarsh Nagar, Zirakpur, on July 19.

The victim, Sarifa, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala, was visiting his brother’s home in Zirakpur when she had an argument with his nephews, Suraj, Shekhar and Sagar. She was violently attacked by the three with a sharp weapon/broken bottle. She suffered severe injuries and succumbed on July 22. All accused had absconded since the murder.

After registering a case under Sections 302, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station, a special team, including Inspector Simarjit Singh, Zirakpur SHO, was formed to catch the accused. The team conducted raids on various locations suspected to be used as a hideout by the accused. Acting on intelligence and technical inputs, the team today arrested main accused, Suraj, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Zirakpur, near the Patiala chowk.

“The accused was produced before that court that sent him to police remand of two days. Further investigation is in progress,” said Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, Zirakpur.

#Mohali #Zirakpur