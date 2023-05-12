Murder convict who jumped parole held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

A murder convict, who had jumped parole, has been arrested by the Proclaimed Offender (PO) and Summon Staff of the UT police.

The police said the accused, Nazir Khan, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, had been arrested from Rajpura, Punjab. He did not surrender at the Model Jail, Burail, after his parole ended on January 26.

He was released on parole on December 28 last year. He jumped the parole and kept changing his address to evade arrest.

Nazir was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of 2012. He, along with his accomplice, had murdered a shopkeeper in Sector 22.

The complainant, Madan Lal, along with his brother Kailash Chand and servant Tilak Raj, were closing their shop when the two arrived there. One of them robbed a gold chain from Kailash Chand. The accused stabbed Kailash Chand and opened fire before fleeing the shop. Kailash succumbed to injuries.

PO lands in police net

A proclaimed offender (PO), Shanwaz, a resident of Sector 41, has been arrested. The accused was booked in May 2020 at the Sector 39 police station for violating the Covid protocol. He was arrested in the case and later released on bail. He, however, failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO on April 24.