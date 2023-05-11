Murder outside eatery: One of 3 assailants in police net

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 10

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police arrested a person in connection with a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Mullana on April 17.

The suspect has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mullana. He was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police remand.

On April 17, a man was shot dead and another injured as three unidentified persons opened fire at them over a parking issue outside a dhaba in the Mullana area of Ambala.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (30), aka Kaka, and the injured Rohit. A case was registered against three unidentified persons.

In his complaint to the police, Anuj Kumar, a resident of Mullana, stated that around 12.10 am, he, along with Sonu, Tajinder Singh, Rohit, Bhupesh and Fahim, had gone to have dinner at a dhaba near the Kalpi flyover on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula national highway. Bhupesh, who was behind the wheel, was parking the car in front of the dhaba. One of the three men, who were standing next to a parked car, objected to parking of the car in front of their vehicle.

A verbal spat between them took an ugly turn and the three men took out pistols from their car and started firing shots.

While Anuj managed to escape, Sonu suffered bullet injuries near his chest and in the forehead and Rohit suffered an injury in his left leg. After the firing incident, the assailants fled the spot in their car.