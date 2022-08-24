Murder-suicide: Board of doctors to conduct autopsy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The UT police will get the autopsy of the 25-year-old man, his wife and two-year-old daughter, who were found dead in a house at Bhagwanpura in Kishangarh, conducted by a board of doctors.

Resham had died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife Pooja and daughter at their house, which was rented two days ago.

Sources claimed Resham suspected his wife of having illicit relations, which led to the murder. Resham had read Facebook chat of his wife with another man, the sources added. The police, however, said the cause of the murder was still unclear.

Resham didn’t leave any suicide note behind before hanging himself, said a police official. The police said neighbours also didn’t have much information about the couple as they had arrived only two days ago.

Pooja’s parents had accompanied the couple and their child from Nepal, but returned soon after. “We have requested for the autopsy to be conducted by a board of doctors to ascertain the cause of death,” said a police official.