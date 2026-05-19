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Home / Chandigarh / Museums connect people with heritage, inspire future generations: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Museums connect people with heritage, inspire future generations: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:46 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday said museums were not just places to store old objects, but spaces that connected people with their heritage and inspired future generations.

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Kataria attended a programme organised at the Government Museum and Art Gallery on the occasion of International Museum Day. Speaking on the theme “Museums Uniting a Divided World”, he said museums helped people understand the country’s history, culture and traditions while promoting mutual respect and understanding.

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Kataria spoke on the historical importance of the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, where many valuable artifacts brought to India after the Partition are preserved. He added that India was working to bring back valuable parts of the country’s heritage from different nations.

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Kataria highlighted the efforts of the Central Government to modernise museums and preserve heritage through digital platforms such as the “Museums of India” portal and the JATAN software. To mark the occasion of International Museum Day, Kataria released a pictorial brochure titled “Pierre Jeanneret Museum Chandigarh”. The brochure was prepared under the patronage of the Governor and compiled by Harpreet Sandhu.

Additionally, the Administrator visited the “Chandigarh @75 - Down the Memory Lane” exhibition organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. The exhibition showcased vintage photographs depicting the city’s early development and post-Partition journey, along with the collectible exhibition at the museum.

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Karia felicitated the winners of the painting competition and appreciated the participation of students, artists and cultural organisations.

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