Music concert organised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

A grand concert of classical music was organised at Tagore Theatre by Gandharva Maha-Vidyalaya, Panchkula, today to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of legendary doyen of classical music Pt Vishnu Digambar Paluskar and to mark the 75 years of Maha-Vidyalaya’s existence and service to society.

Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest on the occasion.

Some noted artistes invited on the occasion were Pt Yogesh Samsi, Dr Vinay Mishra, Rajneesh Dhiman, Dr Aditya Sharma and Adarsh Saxena.

#Panchkula