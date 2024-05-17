‘Muslims benefited from schemes of Modi govt’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Muslims trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consider themselves safe under his leadership, BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui said here today.

Appealing Muslims living Chandigarh to vote for BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, he said like other communities, Muslims have been living in the country without any discrimination, and benefited from schemes of the Modi government.

