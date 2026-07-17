'Must move forward with modern mindset': PM Modi unveils Rs 4,700 crore projects in Chandigarh

Unveiling multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore in Chandigarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' must be accompanied by a modern mindset focused on technologies and healthcare services of the future.

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"We must take decisions that benefit not only the present generation but also continue to serve generations to come. We must build institutions that grow stronger with the passage of time. The BJP-led NDA government is moving ahead rapidly in this direction," he said.

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Modi was addressing a gathering at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

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Modi reached PEC following his visit to Haryana's Jind, where he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Congress MP Manish Tewari were also present at the PEC event.

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On this occasion, Modi also praised retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, who recently received the Padma Shri last month for his decades-long voluntary cleanliness drive.

"He has earned recognition as the 'Broom Warrior.' Through his efforts, he has inspired people in Chandigarh to embrace cleanliness uniquely," said Modi.

Calling the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train "a huge beginning," Modi said for Viksit Bharat, we must move forward with this modern mindset regarding the technology of the future, transportation of the future, and health services of the future."

Stressing that infrastructure development is the roadmap for the economic progress of any nation, he said that for the first time, infrastructure is being developed in the country with a holistic approach, as he referred to various projects launched in Chandigarh and Haryana's Jind.

He said these development projects will boost industry and commerce while making life easier for people.

Speaking about the health sector, Modi said new AIIMS institutions are now operational and also said hundreds of new medical colleges have been established across the country.

"The number of speciality hospitals for the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer has also increased. Here in Chandigarh too, I had the opportunity to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. Today, the hospital is serving thousands of patients," he said.

He further said equal attention is being given to strengthening primary healthcare facilities in villages.

To reinforce the health system at every level, the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was launched, he said. "Under this mission, a nationwide network of critical care blocks, integrated public health laboratories, and public health units has been created," he said.

He said today, nearly 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are functioning across the country, from urban and rural areas to tribal regions.

"These centres not only provide primary healthcare services but also offer different health service packages," he said.

Stating that his government is also making healthcare more accessible through technology, he said more than 48 crore telemedicine consultations have been conducted across the country under the eSanjeevani Mission.

Even people living in remote areas are now able to consult doctors at major hospitals, he said.

The expansion of healthcare services has led to significant improvements, he said, adding that more than 90 per cent of institutional deliveries in the country are taking place.

Maternal mortality has declined by 86 per cent, and infant mortality has also fallen significantly, he noted.

He also spoke about the TB-free campaign, saying it is being implemented with active public participation. TB treatment coverage in the country has now crossed 90 per cent, Modi highlighted.

According to last year's WHO report, TB incidence in India declined by 21 per cent over the past decade, he said.

Modi said health services in India are no longer a privilege. "Today, access to healthcare has become a right of every ordinary citizen of the country," he said.

He said earlier that the dream of becoming a doctor was extremely difficult to realise.

"Young people simply did not have enough opportunities because the number of medical colleges and medical seats was very limited. We have changed that situation," he said.

Today, the number of medical colleges in the country has nearly doubled. MBBS and postgraduate medical seats have increased to record levels, he added.

"An MBBS college has now also been approved at PGIMER Chandigarh, and admissions will begin soon. This will enable many talented young people from across the country to study at one of India's premier medical institutions, and the nation will gain a larger number of highly qualified doctors," he said.

"We must take India to the forefront in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing," he said.

Modi also said that when his government came to power, it launched the Swachh Bharat Mission, and crores of toilets were built in the country.

The country was made open defecation free, campaigns were launched for cleanliness in public places, and various initiatives were launched so that 'Swachhta' becomes an integral part of our lives, he said.

Modi said there was a time when the entire world used to express concern about the country's health sector and people used to wonder what would happen in India if a pandemic broke out.

"We saw this clearly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world's attention was focused on India. However, our government transformed both India's capabilities and the world's perception of the country," he said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, India was not a nation seeking assistance; instead, India was extending help to the world. Today, many people from around the world come to India to get treatment for serious diseases. India is emerging as a destination of medical tourism, he said.

Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects pertaining to educational institutions in Chandigarh.

These include the inauguration of Kurukshetra Boys Hostel & Mess at PEC, the hostel block at Government College, Sector 46, and the foundation stone of Research Scholars' Hostel, also at PEC.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in the region.