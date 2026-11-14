My mission is to see an Indian plant Tricolour on Moon by 2040: Shubanshu Shukla

Stating that his real mission is to see a fellow Indian plant the Tricolour on the Moon by 2040, Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), said that he is actively engaged in Gaganyaan, ISRO’s planned human spaceflight mission.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Saturday, he urged youngsters to take up science and pursue their dreams with courage. “Classrooms foster audacious dreams, which have to be nurtured with courage and spirit to succeed and serve society,” he said.

During the specially curated session, “From Fighter Cockpit to Spacecraft: India's New Frontier in Air and Space Power”, Group Captain Shukla, a test pilot and Ashoka Chakra recipient, shared his experiences of the 20-day Axiom-4 space mission in 2025.

Describing his mission as “violent and chaotic” and “quite the opposite of his expectations”, he said that even as the rocket lifted off from Florida for the International Space Station, it crossed his mind whether he had made the right decision to travel to space.

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“Initial anxiety and confusion are inherent in any challenge,” he said.

He said that the loss of gravity and the feeling of weightlessness initially make one feel awkward. One grows taller as there is no stress on the spine, the heart becomes smaller, and numerous physical and mental changes occur while in space.

“Though you prepare for each challenge, the real strength comes from your conviction to return and serve society through research,” he added.

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Motivating youngsters to embrace challenges in the right spirit and pursue their goals diligently, Group Captain Shukla told the audience that his Axiom-4 mission director, Dr Peggy Whitson, had faced nine rejections of her astronaut applications before being selected for spaceflight at the age of 39.

“The fact that Dr Whitson now holds the record for the longest stay in space by an astronaut is an inspiration to all those who feel discouraged at any stage of their lives,” he said.