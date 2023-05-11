Mystery shrouds woman's death

Mohali, May 10
A 28-year-old woman, a mother of two, died under mysterious circumstances at Mubarikpur in Dera Bassi.
Deceased Sukhwinder Kaur’s father alleged that she was poisoned by her husband, Gurjant Singh, and in-laws. In a complaint to the police, the victim’s parents today sought action against them.
The deceased left behind two children — a two years old and a nine months old.
Sukhwinder was married to Gurjant, who works at a private factory, four years ago.
The police said the statement of the woman’s father had been recorded and the body sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action would be taken after investigating the matter.
