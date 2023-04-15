Mystery shrouds youth's death at Panchkula village

Panchkula, April 14
A 21-year-old youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Kharag Mangoli village here.
The deceased has been identified as Shiva.
After receiving information, a police team reached the site and took the body in their custody. The youth was lying dead in a room with his face down.
The Panchkula police are investigating whether the youth had committed suicide or was murdered.
According to information, Shiva used to sell chicken and was last seen at 5 pm on Thursday. People saw him dead at 7 am and informed the local police.
ACP Raj Kumar and ACP Surinder Yadav reached the spot and started an investigation besides calling forensic experts. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.
Police officials said whether it was a case of murder or suicide would be confirmed in the post-mortem report.
