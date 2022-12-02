Myths surrounding AIDS dispelled at awareness seminar

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 1

The Health Department organised an awareness raising seminar on the World AIDS Day today. The seminar was held at ITI, Bassi Pathana.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar in his address said AIDS was a dangerous disease and raising awareness on its prevention was necessary.

He said the disease spread due to unsafe conditions and reusing syringes of infected persons. He added that the disease did not spread by shaking hands with an HIV patient, sharing a bathroom or eating together.

Medical Officer Dr Rachanjit Kaur talked about the spread of the disease and the facilities provided by the Health Department.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar, District Welfare Officer Karnail Singh, Deputy Information Officer Baljindra Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Hemant Kumar and other health officials were present.