NAAC team at Panjab University, begins survey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The seven-member National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team was today greeted with posters, carrying names and pictures of each member, by the Panjab University authorities.

As per guidelines, NAAC doesn’t disclose the names and contact details of peer team members in advance. The institutions are informed about the team’s composition three working days prior to the onsite visit. In these three days, the university made a good effort to arrange photos of the committee members for the visit.

Nevertheless, the team comprising Dr Vijay Kumar Srivastava, Dr Dharam Buddhi, Prof Seema Joshi, Dr Rajesh Singh, Dr Bhavani Prasad Panda and Dr Parameshwar V Pandit reached the university campus at 10 am and went to the Vice Chancellor office. The team then attended a two-hour-long session with deans.

Sources claimed the members then made two different teams and visited various departments till late evening hours. Meanwhile, the authorities left no stone unturned to present a pleasing picture of the campus. Usually lying unattended, guards were deployed at department entrances and vehicles were allowed to park only at designated areas. The NAAC team will carry out its assessment till August 4.

