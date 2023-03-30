'Naatu Naatu' fever grips G20 delegates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 30
'Naatu Naatu' fever continues! G20 delegates danced to the tune of the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' on the sidelines of the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India's G20 presidency.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023
The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zhsF5GPkP5
The meeting began in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The delegates were seen shaking their legs with the local dancers of Chandigarh. They were seen in an absolute celebratory mood.
The cross-cultural hit 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.
The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...