Nabipur rejoices over Lt Gen Sahi’s achievement

Celebrations swept through Nabipur village after Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi was conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) by the President at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

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A native of the village, Gen Sahi’s distinguished honour has brought immense pride not only to his family, but also to the entire district. Villagers gathered to celebrate the achievement, describing it as a historic moment for the area. Many said his success proved that determination, dedication and hard work could take a person of a small village to the highest ranks of the Indian armed forces.

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Expressing his happiness, Lt Gen Sahi’s elder brother Surjit Singh Sahi said the honour was a matter of immense pride for the family as well as the people of the district.