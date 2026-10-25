Nagar kirtan marks Guru Ram Das’ Parkash Purb

Gurdwara Patshahi Dasveen, Sector 8-C, organised a grand nagar kirtan on Saturday to mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria participated in the procession and sought the blessings of the Guru. He also unveiled a special publication titled “Sri Guru Ram Das Ji De Jeevan Sambandhi (100 Sawal-Jawab)”. Available in Punjabi, English and Hindi, it presents information about the life, teachings and contributions of the Guru in a simple question-and-answer format.

Advertisement

The nagar kirtan began at the Sector 8 gurdwara at 12 noon and proceeded through Sectors 9, 10 and 11, Panjab University, Sectors 15, 16 and 23 before concluding at the gurdwara in Sector 22.

Advertisement

The procession saw a display of Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. Reflecting the spirit of community service and devotion, devotees and residents organised langar in various sectors along the route of the nagar kirtan. The initiative highlighted the timeless values of equality, humility, compassion and selfless service taught by the Sikh Guru.