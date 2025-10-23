DT
Nagar kirtan to mark Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary reaches Mohali

Nagar kirtan to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniversary reaches Mohali

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:26 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
The Grand Nagar Kirtan Jagriti Yatra, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur entered the district on its 36th day of the nationwide journey.

The Yatra was ceremoniously received by S Malvinder Singh Benipal, convenor of the Nagar Kirtan for Punjab and his team accompanied by several political and religious leaders.

The historic procession, organised by the Takht Sri Harimandir, Patna Sahib Prabandhak Committee (TSHJPPC), in collaboration with the Government of Bihar which aimed to spread Guru Teg Bahadur’s timeless message of faith, unity and universal brotherhood. The ninth Sikh Guru is revered for his supreme sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights,

Organisers said the initiative also highlights the sacred connection of Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the Guru. After halting at Kurukshetra, the Yatra entered Punjab in its final phase.

Thousands of devotees, local residents and members of the Sikh sangat turned out in large numbers to welcome the sacred procession with great enthusiasm and devotion. The vibrant atmosphere was filled with the sounds of kirtan, chants of “Bole So Nihal – Sat Sri Akal,” and displays of Gatka.

The Jagriti Yatra was ceremoniously flagged off from Takht Sri Harimandir, Patna Sahib, on September 17, by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary in the presence of prominent Sikh leaders and representatives. Since its commencement, the Nagar Kirtan has traversed vast stretches of India, carrying the revered Guru Granth Sahib and sacred relics associated with Guru Teg Bahadur.

The Yatra has passed through nine Indian states including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana. In Punjab, the procession will cover key historic gurdwaras and towns including Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Sultanpur Lodhi, Jalandhar, Kartarpur, Ludhiana and Nawanshahr, before culminating at Anandpur Sahib on October 27.

