Naib tehsildar suspended

The Revenue Department today placed naib tehsildar Harsh Garg, joint sub registrar-2, Mohali, under suspension with immediate effect.

Officials remained tightlipped over the development, but sources said an executant had reportedly submitted a complaint against the sub registrar-2.

Garg has been ordered to report at Patiala Deputy Commissioner’s office till the time he is under suspension.

In another order, the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management (Stamp and Registration Branch) has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the state to immediately hold a meeting with the deed writers, typists and property dealers who sit in the tehsil offices and ask them to bring instances of corruption to their notice.

The instructions are aimed at eliminating corruption during registration of deeds through Easy Registration Project as it is being rolled out in the state after a pilot project in Mohali.