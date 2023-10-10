Nakas put up to check illegal sale of paddy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 9

Six inter-state nakas have been set up to check the unauthorised transport and illegal sale of paddy in Punjab mandis from other states during the paddy procurement season this year.

The nakas, placed under the supervision of SDMs and DSPs, will check vehicles round the clock.

Besides, four flying squads have been constituted to keep tabs on internal inter-state roads. Any illegal movement of paddy will be dealt with stringently. The nakas are also aimed at facilitating a hassle-free movement of grains from farm to mandis.

