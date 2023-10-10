Nakas put up to check illegal sale of paddy

Mohali, October 9
Six inter-state nakas have been set up to check the unauthorised transport and illegal sale of paddy in Punjab mandis from other states during the paddy procurement season this year.
The nakas, placed under the supervision of SDMs and DSPs, will check vehicles round the clock.
Besides, four flying squads have been constituted to keep tabs on internal inter-state roads. Any illegal movement of paddy will be dealt with stringently. The nakas are also aimed at facilitating a hassle-free movement of grains from farm to mandis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...