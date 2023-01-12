Nalin claims gold in TT

Panchkula, January 11
Nalin Somani has won gold in the men’s veteran singles (above 49 years) at the 56th Haryana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship played in Rohtak.
In the final, Somani defeated Lovekesh Kumar Ahuja 11-4 8-11 11-6 11-5. In the semifinal, he defeated Ajay Grover 11-7 8-11 11-4 11-9.
Meanwhile, Manal Antal won silver in the girls’ U-17 category. She faced a 9-11 8-11 7-11 defeat against Suhana Saini in the final. Earlier, she defeated Sreedatri 11-9 9-11 11-9 11-7.
Jawahar wins gold
Local veteran table tennis player Jawahar Bhandari claimed gold in the 65+ category during the recently concluded Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship. He was twice ranked India no. 3 in veterans’ national championships held in Jalandhar and Jaipur. He had represented the city and Himachal Pradesh in 12 veteran nationals. A former bank employee, Bhandari practices at the Sector 23 table tennis hall.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...