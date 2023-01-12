Nalin claims gold in TT

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 11

Nalin Somani has won gold in the men’s veteran singles (above 49 years) at the 56th Haryana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship played in Rohtak.

In the final, Somani defeated Lovekesh Kumar Ahuja 11-4 8-11 11-6 11-5. In the semifinal, he defeated Ajay Grover 11-7 8-11 11-4 11-9.

Meanwhile, Manal Antal won silver in the girls’ U-17 category. She faced a 9-11 8-11 7-11 defeat against Suhana Saini in the final. Earlier, she defeated Sreedatri 11-9 9-11 11-9 11-7.

Jawahar wins gold

Local veteran table tennis player Jawahar Bhandari claimed gold in the 65+ category during the recently concluded Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship. He was twice ranked India no. 3 in veterans’ national championships held in Jalandhar and Jaipur. He had represented the city and Himachal Pradesh in 12 veteran nationals. A former bank employee, Bhandari practices at the Sector 23 table tennis hall.