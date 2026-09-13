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Home / Chandigarh / Naman leads Amritsar Soormas into Sher-E-Punjab league final

Naman leads Amritsar Soormas into Sher-E-Punjab league final

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:06 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Naman Dhir of Amritsar Soormas scores a run against Mohali Kings during the first semifinal of the Sher-e-Punjab League at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Riding high on his ongoing brilliant run, Naman Dhir once again shone with his bat to help Amritsar Soormas march into the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League being organised at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Dhir posted a stunning 91 off 37 balls to help Soormas register a commanding seven-wicket win over Mohali Kings.

Chasing 169, Soormas posted 173/3 in 17 overs, Dhir posted 10 boundaries and six sixes. The Soormas’ bowlers produced a strong all-round performance by restricting the Kings to 169/7 in the allotted 20 overs. The Kings lost a few early wickets before Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh came together to steady the innings. The two added 55 runs for the fourth wicket, giving the Kings a much-needed platform.

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Ramandeep was eventually dismissed for 42 off 28 balls, while Anmolpreet followed soon after at 43 off 26 balls. With Mohali needing another strong partnership, Harpreet Brar and Sohraab Dhaliwal joined hands and added 54 runs for the sixth wicket. Dhaliwal scored 26 off 13 balls, while Brar remained unbeaten at 33 off 27 balls. Jaipratap was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/45. Akash Pandey also chipped in with 2/35.

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While chasing, Soormas suffered an early setback as Sahaj Dhawan (3) and Jashanpreet Singh (1) were dismissed with only seven runs on the board. With the Soormas under early pressure, Dhir and Abhay Choudhary took charge and began rebuilding the innings. Dhir targeted Kings’ bowler with boundaries and sixes to completely change the momentum of the chase. His most damaging over came against Harshdeep Singh, when he smashed 30, including five sixes, to put Amritsar firmly in control.

Dhir continued his attacking approach, but was eventually dismissed after being trapped in front by Manpreet Singh. Choudhary (51 off 36 balls, with six boundaries) and Rahul Kumar (24 off 18 balls, with two sixes) finished the job for the Soormas. The duo added an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Brar, Lovedeep Chatha Singh and Manpreet Singh Johal claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

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