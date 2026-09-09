Naman’s 173 helps Amritsar Soormas beat Mohali Kings in Sher-E-Punjab League

Naman Dhir played a record-breaking 173-run off 64 balls to help Amritsar Soormas registered a massive 67-run win against Mohali Kings during the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The Soormas put up a mammoth 279/7 in 20 overs, with Dhir producing a stunning batting display that took the game away from the Kings. Dhir smashed 173 off 64 balls, with 12 sixes and 16 boundaries. “I was thinking from the first ball that I just had to play according to the merit of the ball. So, I didn’t pay attention to my score. Even after reaching 150, I was still thinking that I should play every shot on the merit of the ball,” said Dhir.

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Opening the innings, the right-handed batter took the attack to the Kings’ bowlers from the very beginning. He found the boundary regularly and kept the scoring rate high throughout his stay at the crease. His ability to clear the ropes with ease, while also finding gaps for boundaries, helped Amritsar build a huge total.

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The Soormas were 63/2 in the 5th over, when Dhir was joined by Jashanpreet Singh. The two immediately changed the pace of the innings, taking on the bowlers and putting the pressure back on Mohali. They added 120 for the third wicket, giving Amritsar the perfect platform for a big finish.

Jashanpreet fell for a brisk 41 off 25 balls, but Dhir continued his assault at the other end. Abhishek Sharma added 13 off four balls, while Abhay Choudhary chipped in with 20 off 10, but it was Dhir’s remarkable innings that remained the centre of attention as the Soormas crossed the 270-run mark and finished on 279/7.

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“I think he (Jashanpreet) batted really well as soon as he came in. He didn’t put any pressure on me. We were looking to put up the maximum possible total. He played some great shots and supported me really well,” added Dhir. Ayush Goyal picked four for the bowling side.

Chasing 280, Kings struggled to build momentum from the start. The Soormas kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Jaskaranvir Paul tried to hold the innings together and keep Mohali’s hopes alive, but he did not get enough support from the other end.

With wickets continuing to fall, the Kings were unable to mount a serious challenge to Amritsar’s huge total. Paul was eventually out for 76 off 41. Shubham Rana claimed 4/30 to remained the pick of the bowlers as Kings managed 212/9 in 20 overs.