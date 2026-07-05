Namibia TT Assn shortlists Pulkit for coaching

Pulkit Arora, founder and head coach of the Positive Table Tennis Academy, Chandigarh, has been shortlisted for the position of head coach of the Namibia national table tennis team. The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) have informed Arora that his application had been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. As part of the evaluation, the association has requested him to submit certain documents.

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Arora is an ITTF level 2 certified coach with over 14 years of coaching experience. He had previously coached the Indian team at the ITTF Para Thailand Open-2024 and had trained several national and international-level players. Under his guidance, numerous athletes from Positive Table Tennis Academy have won medals at the state, national and international competitions.

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“Being shortlisted for the head coach position of the Namibia national team is a proud moment for me. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my coaching journey,” said Arora. — TNS