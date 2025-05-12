Nandani chosen for BCCI camp

The All-India Women Selection Committee has selected Nandani Sharma from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for the High-Performance Camp, which is targeted at women cricketing talent, to be conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

She has to report on May 18, with Part 1 of the camp scheduled from May 19 to June 2. The UTCA has congratulated Nandani.