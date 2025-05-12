DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Nandani chosen for BCCI camp

Nandani chosen for BCCI camp

The All-India Women Selection Committee has selected Nandani Sharma from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for the High-Performance Camp, which is targeted at women cricketing talent, to be conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. She has to report...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:29 AM May 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The All-India Women Selection Committee has selected Nandani Sharma from the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for the High-Performance Camp, which is targeted at women cricketing talent, to be conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

She has to report on May 18, with Part 1 of the camp scheduled from May 19 to June 2. The UTCA has congratulated Nandani.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper