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Home / Chandigarh / Nandini debuts in senior football team, plays against Russia

Nandini debuts in senior football team, plays against Russia

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Nandini Mattu
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Local girl Nandini Mattu made her debut for the Indian women’s senior football team during a friendly against Russia today, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan grounds in Kolkata. This was the second match of the series, where the host team faced a 0-8 defeat to Russia.

Nandini, who started her career as a striker and later shifted her focus as a goalkeeper, came to the field as substitute goalie in the second half. The Indian eves had conceded five goals before she joined the playing XI. India had lost the first friendly 0-4, making it an aggregate defeat of 0-12 in two matches. Nandini, a former student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, and a trainee of coach Bhupinder Singh Pinka is the first girl from the city to make an international debut for the Indian women’s squad.

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