Nandini ousts top seed, storms into final of AITA tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Third seed Nandini Kansal of Uttar Pradesh toppled top seed Haryana’s Charvi Singh 6-4 6-2 to move into the girls’ U-14 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship.

She will be facing Suhani Bhasin, who defeated Punjab’s Jasmaira Kaur (PB) 6-1 6-0. In the boys’ U-14 semis, top seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary faced a tough resistance from Ribhav Saroha before logging a 6-2 6-7(1) 6-1 win. Haryana’s Mohit Singh also struggled hard before defeating second seed Lakshay Dhiman 6-4 3-6 6-3. Chaudhary moved into boys’ U-16 final by defeating Gaurish Madaan 6-2 6-4, and Daksh Khokhar outplayed Kaunish Das 6-1 6-0. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Nandini Kansal defeated Ekam Kaur Shergil 6-4 6-0 and Suhani Bhasin overpowered Shaurya Pathak 6-4 6-1.

In the boys’ U-16 doubles semis, Love Pahal and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Gaurish Madaan and Ribhav Saroha 6-4 6-0, while the pair of Dhiman and Mohit defeated Ayaan Mittal and Divyansh Dhupar 6-0 7-6(1). Ira Chadha and Ekam Kaur reached into girls’ U-16 doubles final by defeating Mokshika Yadav and Shaurya Pathak 6-3 7-5. The team of Nandini Kansal and Charvi Singh ousted Tamanna Walia and Suhani Bhasin 7-6(5) 1-6 10-8.

