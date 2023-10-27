Nandini ousts top seed, storms into final of AITA tennis meet

Chandigarh, October 26
Third seed Nandini Kansal of Uttar Pradesh toppled top seed Haryana’s Charvi Singh 6-4 6-2 to move into the girls’ U-14 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship.
She will be facing Suhani Bhasin, who defeated Punjab’s Jasmaira Kaur (PB) 6-1 6-0. In the boys’ U-14 semis, top seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary faced a tough resistance from Ribhav Saroha before logging a 6-2 6-7(1) 6-1 win. Haryana’s Mohit Singh also struggled hard before defeating second seed Lakshay Dhiman 6-4 3-6 6-3. Chaudhary moved into boys’ U-16 final by defeating Gaurish Madaan 6-2 6-4, and Daksh Khokhar outplayed Kaunish Das 6-1 6-0. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Nandini Kansal defeated Ekam Kaur Shergil 6-4 6-0 and Suhani Bhasin overpowered Shaurya Pathak 6-4 6-1.
In the boys’ U-16 doubles semis, Love Pahal and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Gaurish Madaan and Ribhav Saroha 6-4 6-0, while the pair of Dhiman and Mohit defeated Ayaan Mittal and Divyansh Dhupar 6-0 7-6(1). Ira Chadha and Ekam Kaur reached into girls’ U-16 doubles final by defeating Mokshika Yadav and Shaurya Pathak 6-3 7-5. The team of Nandini Kansal and Charvi Singh ousted Tamanna Walia and Suhani Bhasin 7-6(5) 1-6 10-8.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...