Nargis Singh emerges best gymnast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Nargis Singh of Ankur School, Sector 14, emerged the best gymnast in the senior’s rhythmic event on the concluding day of the 46th Chandigarh State Artistic & Rhythmic Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Nehal Sharma of SGGSCP School, Sector 26, claimed second position and Aavya Shashi of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, finished third.

In the hoop event, Nargis, Aavya and Nehal claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the ball event, Nargis, Nehal and Aavya claimed top three podium positions, respectively.

In the clubs’ event, Nargis bagged the gold medal, followed by Nehal at the second position and Kanan Rawat at the third spot. Nehal won her first goal in the ribbon event, followed by Nargis at second spot and Aavya at third.