Narrow escape for man as roof gives way

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 27

A middle-aged man had a miraculous escape after a portion of the roof of his house collapsed at Pandwala village in Dera Bassi around 8 am. The injured has been identified as Jagtar Singh, the owner of the house. His wife had a narrow escape in the kitchen, while their three children had left for school. Neighbours rushed for help and rescued him from under the debris. The victim, an autorickshaw driver, has been shifted to a local hospital. Cracks have appeared on the walls of the old house after the incident. The police visited the spot.