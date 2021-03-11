Nashik man dupes woman of Rs 3L, held

Chandigarh, May 20

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of the UT police has arrested a Nashik resident for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of providing her son a job in the merchant navy. The suspect earlier worked in the merchant navy for three years and was at present running a recruitment agency.

The complainant, Yogesh Chaudhary, reported that she was looking for a job for her son when her relative, residing in Nashik, Maharastra, provided her the contact number of the suspect, Umesh Popat Pardeshi. She was told that Umesh could help in getting a job for her son in the merchant navy.

The complainant contacted the suspect, who stated that he would provide a job of a technical assistant in a Singapore-based company.

The suspect made the complainant transfer Rs 3 lakh in a bank account in lieu of providing the job. However, the suspect neither provided the job nor returned the money.

The police registered a case and a team, led by Inspector Hari Om, in-charge, CCIC, arrested the suspect from Nashik on May 18. The police produced him in a court at Nashik and obtained his transit remand. He was produced in a local court today and remanded in three-day custody.