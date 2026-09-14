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Home / Chandigarh / Nati King Kuldeep joins anti-drug campaign in Chandigarh

Nati King Kuldeep joins anti-drug campaign in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Around 250 Anganwadi workers to participate in awareness event promoting women’s empowerment, child safety and a drug-free society. Image for representational purposes only.
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Renowned Himachali Nati King Kuldeep Sharma will participate in the “Gen Z Against Drugs” programme to be held at Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh, on September 20. He will raise his voice against drug abuse and encourage the younger generation to stay away from drugs and move towards a healthy, positive and successful life.

Providing details of the programme, campaign convenor Sanjeev Rana said Kuldeep Sharma’s association with the campaign sends a powerful message to the youth. Sharma enjoys immense popularity among young people in Himachal Pradesh and across North India, and his stand against drugs will help carry the campaign’s message to thousands of youngsters and families. Rana said “Gen Z Against Drugs” is a movement aimed at protecting the younger generation from the menace of drugs.

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