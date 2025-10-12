DT
Home / Chandigarh / Nation never had ‘clear-cut policy’ to deal with J&K challenges: Dulat

Nation never had ‘clear-cut policy’ to deal with J&K challenges: Dulat

Must engage with Pak for lasting peace, says ex-RAW chief

Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kasauli, Updated At : 08:02 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram in conversation with Harinder Baweja on Day 2 of the Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli.
Jammu and Kashmir was the focus of discussion on the second day of the Khushwant Singh Litfest here today during various sessions delving into diverse cultural issues. Former RAW chief AS Dulat’s latest book, “The Spy Chronicles”, was deliberated upon at a session. Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune, and Dulat categorically stated that the nation never had a clear-cut policy or vision to address the challenges that Jammu and Kashmir presented in the past few decades.

Dulat said reposing faith in the Abdullah family after showing the door to Maharaja Hari Singh was always fraught with challenges. “There have been so many turning points down the line but Delhi could never take Jammu and Kashmir into its fold. Peace in Jammu and Kashmir will not be permanent unless we engage with Pakistan,” he added.

At another session, a discussion on journalist Harinder Baweja’s book, “Inking a memoir”, was held. There was an emphatic narrative that Jammu and Kashmir’s “Dil Ki Doori” must not become “Dilli Se Doori”. In conversation with former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, Baweja minced no words while saying that the seemingly high number of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir would always be a superficial expression of peace. She added that initiatives like Operation Sindoor would not resolve the problem.

Baweja emphasisied that there was no need to demonise Kashmiris because a big section of the population knows that it was being used by the Pakistan forces to put Jammu and Kashmir on the boil. She termed the Tiranga Yatra across Jammu and Kashmir in recent times as a telling statement that spoke volumes about the national mindset of people.

A session on “Harvesting hope through science and service” delved into MS Swaminathan's life as viewed by author Priyamvadha Jayakumar, who has penned book, “The Man Who Fed India”. Swaminathan, acclaimed as the father of the green revolution, abandoned his medical career midway to become an agriculture scientist after seeing the devastating Bengal famine that killed millions. “This was like a clarion call to him, prompting him to leave his two-year medical career and take up agriculture. The agriculture warrior acclaimed globally transformed the destiny of India by playing a pivotal role in ending food insecurity,” said the young writer, who laid bare rare insights into his life.

“Though there are several books on Swaminathan, none looks at him from the point of view of an agriculture scientist,” she said while dwelling on what prompted her to pen this book. Asked about the failure of the successive governments to confer Bharat Ratna upon Swaminathan, she said that conferring the highest award was a political decision and the Narendra Modi government did it before the 2024 elections. On being denied the honour for so long, she said, “It didn't make a difference to Swaminathan, as for whom genuine love of farmers was all that mattered.”

The failure to constitute a national commission for farmers, as professed by Swaminathan, also found expression in her book. Priyamvadha admitted that some ideas remain on paper and it was due to lack of political will that the panel could not take shape.

Noted writer and columnist Shobha reflected on how no one wanted to talk about the intimate side of relationships while recalling her association with Khushwant Singh, whom she had worked with in her career as a journalist. That scenario, however, has changed though she termed today's young generation as self-absorbed and too much into themselves. She also vouched for the re-release of Rekha's “Umrao Jan” while averring that the latest flick “Saiyaara” has bought the younger generation back to the power of romantic love and passion. She also termed another flick “Man Marziya” as incredible.

