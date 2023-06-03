National commission probes gang-rape of minor student

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent a representative to Chandigarh following the reports of alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in the city.

A minor girl, a seventh-grade student at a government model school, was reportedly gang-raped by five of her schoolmates. The suspects are said to be her neighbours. It was alleged that they had been exploiting the girl for over a year.

Addressing the media, Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal, a member of the NCPCR, said, “We have come to the city in light of this worrisome crime and held discussions with various stakeholders, including the members of the Justice Juvenile board, the Child Welfare committee, the school principal and counsellors, the officer of 1098 helpline, medical professionals, who examined the child, and the SHO of the police station where the FIR was lodged. We have also spoken to the victim and accused. Further investigations will be carried out diligently, and timely updates will be provided.”

The NCPCR representative emphasised the commission was thoroughly investigating both aspects of the case. However, details of the recent findings were not disclosed, as the investigation was underway and being conducted in accordance with legal procedures.

Chandigarh has witnessed a surge in crimes reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. When questioned about this alarming trend, the NCPCR representative explained, “The increase in reported crimes is due to heightened awareness. In the past, such incidents often went unreported. But now, people are more informed about their rights and are coming forward to report these heinous acts. While the rise in reporting is a positive development, it remains a cause for concern.”

It has been alleged that there was a delay in the rehabilitation of the minors (suspects), who happen to be the neighbours of the victim. When asked if these findings were included in the report, the NCPCR representative clarified, “We have not prepared any report yet. Our observations are being compiled, and once completed, these will be submitted to the commission.”