National Defence College team calls on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

A delegation of National Defence College (NDC), Ministry of Defence, on a socio-political study tour to Punjab, met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor appreciated the NDC’s rich tradition of training senior professionals from the military and civil service background in the fields of strategic security.

He said the success of any nation depended on how effectively it could harness resources available at its disposal, foremost among which was human resources. The NDC, where senior officers from armed forces as well as civil services are imparted knowledge, performs the task of development of human resources effectively. Their skills are honed to elevate them to effectively deal with the issues of national security.

The Governor said the aim of the NDC course to teach “strategic, economic, scientific, political and industrial aspects of national defence” was extremely relevant.

Motivating the delegates, the Governor said the nation was celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence and had entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the centenary of our Independence, which was a crucial phase for all citizens. It was time to come together and build a nation that could be hailed as one of the developed nations of the world.

